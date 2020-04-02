SAN FRANCISCO— Starting Monday, March 30, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) will be altering to service in response to ridership changes during the shelter in place order.

Rapid routes including the 5R, 9R, 28R, and 38R are being temporarily discontinued—the 14R Mission Rapid line will continue service as usual. The 5 Fulton and 9 San Bruno will run longer buses in an attempt to assist riders with social distancing.

The J, KT, L, M, and N rail lines are being replaced by buses. Riders can follow Muni’s Weekend Early Morning Metro Bus Service map to find their stops. Cable cars and streetcars will also be replaced by buses.

Muni subway stations will be closed in the meantime, excluding downtown stations where BART is accessible.

While Muni’s subway stations are closed, the SFMTA plans to do important maintenance work to vehicles and infrastructure in an attempt to “improve the state of good repair” during the shutdown. Additionally, the closure of these stations allows the SFMTA to send more custodial services to higher-use facilities and minimize risk for staff.

Saturday, April 4, the 47 Van Ness will temporarily suspend weekend service. The 49 Van Ness/Mission route will be extended to reach from North Point to Fisherman’s Wharf on weekends to fill the gap.

The substitution of buses helps maintain the safety of every bus operator and riders. Now, the operator has access to a protective barrier and the ability to skip stops if they believe their vehicle is too crowded for proper social distancing.

The SFMTA’s Reduced Muni Service page is continuously updating affected routes and suggesting useful substitutions for travel if a riders service is affected.