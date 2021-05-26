SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, May 24 the South San Francisco Police Department responded to a call about a relative needing assistance at a home located on the 800 block of Tennis Drive in South San Francisco. Officers on the scene found what is being declared a possible murder-suicide.

The officers arrived at the home at 10:22 a.m., where they found a man and woman both deceased. In a press release, authorities stated that their preliminary investigation into the crime “indicated the deaths were the result of a homicide/suicide, following a potential domestic dispute.”

No other victims have been reported and the identities of the couple have not been released. The police department were not available for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South San Francisco detectives at 650-877-8900.