HOLLYWOOD—I guess I shouldn’t be surprised knowing that the ABC soap “General Hospital” is the leading contender for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The contenders were announced on Tuesday, May 25, and the soap opera earned a massive 21 nominations a vast majority in the acting races which could be good news or bad news depending who you speak to.

“The Young and the Restless” and “Days of Our Lives” were behind with 11 nominations each. Of course all four soaps, that includes “The Bold and the Beautiful” are nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series race, and also earned a nomination in the Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team category. The late Alex Trebek and Larry King also earned Emmy nominations for Best Game Show Host and Informative Talk Show Host. Where there surprises?

Yeah, the fact that “GH” is dominating in the acting races, but very little love for the women of “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.” I mean I was certain Katherine Kelly Lang, Rena Sofer and Annika Noelle would be earning some love for their riveting performances in the past year on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” but nope. Same goes for Don Diamont being overlooked yet again for his devious work as Bill Spencer on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and what about Scott Clifton? The guy has been incredible on “B&B” people. Maybe they’ll see some love in 2022. A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Outstanding Drama Series

-“The Bold and the Beautiful”

-“Days of Our Lives”

-“General Hospital”

-“The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

-Melissa Claire Egan “The Young and the Restless”

-Genie Francis “General Hospital”

-Finola Hughes “General Hospital”

-Nancy Lee Grahn “General Hospital”

-Jacqueline MacInnes Wood “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

-Maurice Benard “General Hospital”

-Jason Burton “General Hospital”

-Thorsten Kaye “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Wally Kurth “Days of Our Lives”

-Dominic Zamprogna “General Hospital”

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Marla Adams “The Young and the Restless”

-Tamara Braun “Days of Our Lives”

-Carolyn Hennesy “General Hospital”

-Briana Henry “General Hospital”

-Courtney Hope “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-Darin Brooks “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Max Gail “General Hospital”

-Bryton James “The Young and the Restless”

-Jeff Kober “General Hospital”

-James Patrick Stuart “General Hospital”

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

-Tahj Bellow “General Hospital”

-Victoria Konefal “Days of Our Lives”

-Alyvia Alyn Lind “The Young and the Restless”

-Katelyn MacMullen “General Hospital”

-Sydney Mikayla “General Hospital”

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS and the ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount Plus.