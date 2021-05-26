SAN FRANCISCO—The largest hotel in San Francisco, the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, reopened its doors on Monday, May 24. According to hotel officials, they have been preparing for their “grand reopening” ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close 14 months ago.

Hotel officials displayed a lit-up heart and the initials “SF” to honor the city during the health crisis. They also kicked off a five-day countdown leading up to their reopening. One of the hotel’s three towers will be open to start their reopening process.

The 2,000 room hotel located at 333 O’Farrell Street, is the largest hotel west of Las Vegas, with a staff of over 1,000 employees. There are also 44 meeting rooms, with 135,804 square feet of event space. Rates start at $200 per night.

Matt Haney, District 6 San Francisco Board of Supervisor, expressed his excitement on Twitter for the reopening, stating that “This has been such a brutal year for the hospitality industry and their workforce.”

Digital keys will be available in the hotel’s effort to prioritize safety and cleanliness, offering contactless experiences to customers who want to keep their distance.

According to state and county health department data, 58.58 percent of San Franciscans have been fully vaccinated, and 70.05 percent of the population have been administered at least one dose.