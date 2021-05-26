SAN FRANCISCO—Officers from the San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station announced at approximately 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 that a shooting took place on May 24.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Hyde Street and no suspects or victims have been identified. The investigation is ongoing, authorities indicated in a Twitter post.

The SFPD is asking anyone who was a witness to the shooting or has evidence to contact police at the Tenderloin Station or call the San Francisco Police Dispatch at (415) 553-0123.

No further information has been released about a suspect (s) or victims involved.