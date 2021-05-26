SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Tuesday, May 18 that killed 29 year-old Lovisa Svallingson and left 30 year-old Danny Ramos in critical condition. The suspect’s vehicle collided with another vehicle and then struck both pedestrians before the suspect fled the scene.

Virgil Woods, 57, was arrested by SFPD on Friday at 1 p.m. at 850 Bryant St. Woods is the driver of the Chevy Avalanche that collided with an Audi A6 and careened into the two pedestrians at the intersection of Polk and Hayes Streets on May 18 around 7 p.m.

Authorities allege that Woods not only fled the scene of the accident, but attempted to discard articles of clothing and later filed a false police report stating his vehicle had been stolen. When Woods was arrested, several glass pipes used for ingesting narcotics were found in his possession. Woods was booked at the San Francisco County Jail and was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, two counts of felony hit and run, reckless driving, failing to stop for a red traffic signal, destruction of evidence, filing a false police report and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Mayor London Breed tweeted, “Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragedy” along with photos of the press release. Ramos’s colleagues created a GoFundMe to help with the expected hospital bills, currently the campaign has raised $136,577 of its $200,000 goal.