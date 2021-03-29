SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Film Festival announced that “Naked Singularity” will be the premiere movie to next month’s event.

The festival begins on Friday, April 9 and runs until April 18. It will feature a selection of 42 drive-in movies and 56 short films from 41 different countries. 13 of the films showed will be world premieres.

The world premiere of “Naked Singularity” stars Golden Globe winner John Boyega, who won the award in February for his role as Leroy Logan, in the series “Small Axe.” Boyega is also acclaimed for his role as Finn in the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy. Directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Chase Palmer, “Naked Singularity” is his adaptation of the award-winning 2008 novel of the same name, by author Sergio De La Pava. In 2020, Variety named him to its list of “10 Directors to Watch.” The film will mark his feature directing debut.

Boyega plays an impassioned public defender who stumbles into a drug heist, while his reality collapses all around him.

The final film of the festival will be Marilyn Agrelo’s “Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street,” documenting the origins of the classic children’s show.

A total of 57 percent of the films presented at this year’s festival will feature BIPOC filmmakers, and 57 percent of the films feature female directors.

The drive-in films will be on display at the Fort Mason Center on Marina Boulevard in San Francisco. The center is a 13-acre complex of renovated military buildings on the waterfront. For tickets and more information on the films and their creators, visit https://sffilm.org/.