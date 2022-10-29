Nancy Pelosi’s Spouse Attacked With Hammer

SAN FRANCISCO—The Speaker of the House’s husband was attacked on Friday, October 28, at around 2:00 a.m. by 42 year old David DePape of Berkeley.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered injuries during the attack that required medical attention. He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands. He is expected to recover.

On the morning of the attack, DePape broke into the couple’s San Francisco home using a hammer. He broke into a window that was located in the backyard. Once DePape entered the dwelling he attempted to tie up Paul and assaulted him in the head with a hammer multiple times threatening his life. According to a Pelosi family member who spoke with NBC, the suspect said that they would wait until Nancy got home. When DePape wasn’t looking Paul phoned 9-1-1.

According to reports, Paul didn’t speak directly to the 9-1-1 operator but left the line open so that the person on the other end could tell that something was wrong. At around 2:27 a.m. the dispatcher sent officials to the location on a wellness check.

When police arrived on the scene, DePape stated, “We are waiting for Nancy.” He was apprehended and booked into the San Francisco County jail. He faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several other additional felonies. DePape was also received medical attention after the incident transpired.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Tweeted, “This was a horrific and scary incident. I have reached out to Speaker Pelosi to offer my support to her and her family. I want to thank the @SFPD and the @SFFDPIO for their quick response to this incident.”

In a statement, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said, “The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country. The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault.”

Officials are still trying to determine a motive and the investigation is active. The FBI and the Capitol Police are assisting in this case.