SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a robbery that occurred on October 5. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 48-year-old male victim who stated that he was attempting to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals blocked the victim’s access.

After a brief discussion, he was allowed in, and upon leaving the business, without provocation, the two individuals ran after the victim and started to physically assault him. The suspects punched the victim several times and dragged him to the ground where they continued to assault the victim. The two suspects fled with the victim’s backpack. Officers summoned medics to the scene and the victim was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

During the course of the investigation, several Mission Station officers were able to identify the two suspects as San Francisco residents Jaimie Poole, 50, and Matthew Venegas, 32. A warrant was obtained and on October 12, officers located Poole and Venegas in the area of 26thand Folsom Streets. Both men were transported to San Francisco County Jail.

Venegas was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamines (H&S 11377(a)), possession of drug paraphernalia (H&S 11364(a)), possession of a controlled substance (H&S 11350(a)) and warrant violations for robbery (211 PC) and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4)). Poole was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamines (H&S 11377(a)) and warrant violations for robbery (211 PC) and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4)).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.