SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, November 22, the San Francisco PD reported that over the past month, members of the SFPD Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation of a suspected narcotics trafficker. The investigation revealed that the suspect would commute from Oakland to San Francisco daily and was actively selling narcotics in the City and County of San Francisco. The Narcotics Unit officers developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the suspect, the suspect’s vehicle, and the residence which is located in Oakland.

The SFPD Narcotics Unit investigators coordinated efforts with SFPD Plainclothes Teams from Tenderloin Station, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to assist in the investigation, to conduct the search warrant service, and to make the arrests.

On November 19, officers located the suspect, Roger Ortiz, 30, of Oakland, in the area of Fulton and Larkin Streets, and developed probable cause to arrest him for narcotics trafficking. Officers discovered that the suspect was in possession of suspected Fentanyl, U.S. Currency related to narcotics sales, and a digital scale.

The SFPD Narcotics Unit with assistance from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, the United States Army National Guard, and the DEA executed the search warrant at the suspect’s residence on the 8700 block of Holly Street in Oakland. During the search officers located and seized additional fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and U.S. Currency. Officers also located two additional subjects, one of which they recognized as a known narcotics trafficker, Aris Escoto, 32, of Oakland. David Romero-Bustillo, 20, of Oakland was also placed under arrest at the scene.

Ortiz was transported and booked in San Francisco County Jail on charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance (11351 H&S), possession of methamphetamine for sale (11378 H&S), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), operating or maintaining a drug house (11366 H&S) and transportation or sale of controlled substances (11352(a) H&S).

Escoto was transported and booked in San Francisco County Jail on the charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance (11351 H&S), possession of cocaine base for sale (11351.5 H&S), possession of methamphetamine for sale (11378 H&S), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC) and operating or maintaining a drug house (11366 H&S).

Romero-Bustillo was transported and booked in San Francisco County Jail on the charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance (11351 H&S), operating or maintaining a drug house (11366 H&S), and conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD would like to thank the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the San Franciso Sheriff’s Office, and the Army National Guard who were instrumental in this investigation. The SFPD will continue to prioritize efforts to address the drug crisis in our city by holding individuals who sell illegal narcotics accountable.

The SFPD is still investigation he case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.