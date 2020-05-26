National Guard Flies Over The Bay Area To Honor Healthcare Workers

SAN FRANCISCO—From around 1:10 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. on Monday, May 25, the California Air National Guard flew over Laguna Honda Hospital and the rest of San Francisco to honor the work of healthcare employees on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was hosted by the Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing and flew over the entire Bay Area from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The flyovers featured one HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, which has a typical speed of 316 knots, as well as two HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters.

The aerial formation started at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Mountain View, and flew over medical facilities across the Bay Area.

These are the second round of flyovers that the Air National Guard has done this month. On May 13, the 144th Fighter Wing conducted a similar aerial performance over hospitals in Central and Northern California.

According to the website of the 129th Rescue Wing, flyovers, which can be requested by the public, are typically reserved for airport dedications, aviation shows, and air fairs in order to “encourage the advancement of aviation, and contribute to public knowledge of Air Force aviation equipment and facilities.”

As for the purpose of this Memorial Day aerial event, in a Facebook post, the 129th Rescue Wing wrote, “The flyovers demonstrate the United States Air Force’s continued readiness and expresses gratitude to health care providers, first responders, and other essential personnel on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.”