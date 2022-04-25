UNITED STATES—On Saturday, April 23, Texas Rangers, Texas Army National Guard, DPS Officers, and first responders continued their search for a missing National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star. The solider dove into the Rio Grand River to save migrants from drowning on Friday, April 22.

According to reports, two of the migrants the missing soldier attempted to save have been arrested and taken into custody for international drug trafficking. At approximately 9:45 a.m., the soldier stripped of his body armor and jumped into the Rio Grande River to save a migrant in distress. First reports indicated that the body of the soldier never resurfaced.

“The soldier has not been found. We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate,” the Texas Department of the Military News stated.

The incident occurred in Eagle Pass. A body was discovered at this time, but it is not the body of the missing solider. According to authorities, the body discovered belonged to a migrant. He was pulled from the waters from the Mexico side of the Rio Grande River.

My office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier in Eagle Pass. Updates will be provided as additional details become available. pic.twitter.com/AN9UNuHrQo — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 22, 2022

Authorities have notified the family, but the name of the solider has not been released.