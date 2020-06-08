CALIFORNIA—More than 7000 National Guard troops sent to California cities will begin to leave California this week and go back to their home armories. The National Guard has been deployed in California since May 31 in an effort to control widespread violence and looting following the first few days after George Floyd’s death.

The National Guard announced that they will make plans to leave the state, after the violence of demonstrations has seemed to calm down across the state of California.

“After nearly a week assisting civil authorities on the streets of California, soldiers with the California National Guard will begin transitioning back to their home armories,” said the California Guard in a public statement.

A specific timeline for this pullout was not provided, although the National Guard did state that some troops would begin their departure starting Sunday evening, June 14. A small number of National Guard units will remain in large California cities to provide emergency support if needed.

On Friday, June 5, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced in a public statement that he encourages local leaders of California cities to end their use of the National Guard “in an expeditious manner, but a very thoughtful manner.”