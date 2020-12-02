SAN FRANCISCO—The city of San Francisco issued a new curfew that started on Monday, November 30, according to a statement from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

Officials indicated in the statement that San Francisco will follow California’s limited stay-at-home order. The statement explains “any gatherings, including outdoors, and close non-essential businesses” must be avoided every day from 10 p.m. thru 5 a.m.

The city specified in the stay-at-home-order that indoor activities like movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, museums, aquariums, zoos, and houses of worship are closed, starting November 29, and ending December 21 at 5 a.m.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management indicated that standalone outdoor activities like carousels, Ferris wheels, train rides, trampolines are closed, as well. In the statement, playgrounds, mini-golf, skate parks, and batting cages are open because they are considered as “built-in outdoor activities.”

All retail stores will reduce their maximum capacity from 50 percent down to 25 percent, according to the statement. “This includes pharmacies and hardware stores. Only standalone grocery stores can stay at 50% capacity.”

Any schools that have not opened, must stay closed; but any schools that have already opened can remain open.

Restaurants must ask their customers to leave at 10 p.m. but they can still do takeout or delivery after 10 p.m. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and hardware stores can stay open after 10 p.m. because the stay-at-home-order indicated they are considered essential retail.

The city stated in the stay-at-home-order that, “Transportation services will still be available after 10 pm. This includes buses, taxis, and ride-sharing.”

On November 19, Erica S. Pan, the Acting State Public Health Officer, wrote in the Stay-At-Home Order that “Nothing in this order prevents any number of persons from the same household from leaving their residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation, as long as they do not engage in any interaction with (or otherwise gather with) any number of persons from any other household, except as specifically permitted herein.”

Pan stated that the Limited Stay-At-Home Order is meant to reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19 “with the goal of decreasing the number of hours individuals are in the community and mixing with individuals outside of their household.”