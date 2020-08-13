SAN FRANCISCO—A new Vietnamese restaurant named Tanglad will be opening in San Francisco, taking over the building that was previously home to Slurp Noodle Bar.

The official Tanglad Instagram account says the establishment will serve a variety Vietnamese dishes including pho and bánh mi.

However, the official opening date has not been released. Tanglad’s owner Alexandrino Alfonso has not responded to Hoodline on any requests for comments on the matter. There has also been nothing filed for construction updates within the building.

Regardless of no construction updates being filed, there may be little to change and renovate within Tanglad’s space, as the original Craiglist advertisement for the location stated, “All equipment running and ready to go. You bring your food and can open right away.”

The previous business, Slurp Noodle Bar, closed back in February. The restaurant had been there for a six year span, serving noodle dishes from an array of Asian countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, China, and Singapore.

Slurp Noodle Bar’s beer and wine license had been suspended in October, 2019, potentially contributing to its closure four months later. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control spokesperson John Carr in the fall told Hoodline that the issue was related to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

As for Tanglad, while its official opening remains unknown, the Instagram account is encouraging socialization with the restaurant through social media in order to promote business.