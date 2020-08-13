SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 12, businesses are beginning to have an issue with hot dog vendors.

There has been competition between the hot dog vendors and the merchants at Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf. The merchants are not pleased with the vendors taking their customers.

Amber Lee from KTVU FOX2 News, reported that the merchants said “the unlicensed vendors are operating with propane tanks and unrefrigerated meat” which would be considered a health hazard.

With the pandemic still looming, restaurants and hot dog vendors are becoming competitors for the tourists who walk around Fisherman’s Wharf.

A resident from the Bay Area, who wants to stay unidentified, said “the hot dog vendors are convenient and fairly cheap when you’re looking for something to eat in San Francisco”.

Representatives of Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco Department of Health, and San Francisco Supervisor District 3 have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.