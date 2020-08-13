AMERICA—On Thursday, August 13, AMC Theatres announces they are planning on opening over 100 locations in the U.S. on Thursday, August 20. Another 300 locations will open during the following weeks. Some of the AMC locations might be able to reopen after authorized to do so by state and city officials.

AMC Entertainment is the world’s largest movie theater chain with a 100-year history. All their locations had closed in March due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The company was planning on reopening the theaters in July. However, they decided to delay the date of reopening.

According to a statement from AMC Theatres’ website, the theaters will be offering a “15 cents+tax” ticket to any movie on the first day of reopening, August 20 only to celebrate their 100th anniversary. People can purchase tickets via their website.

As of reopening to the public, AMC Theatres sets new “Safe & Clean” policies and procedures, that include,

-Masks required for all

-Maintain social distancing

-Reduced auditorium capacities

-Cashless transactions

-Cash is not acceptable at concessions or MacGuffins Bar

-Simplified Menus for shorter lines and quicker services

-Hand cleaner available

-Condiments & available by request

-Refills for soda temporarily unavailable

-Frequent hand washing

-Daily associate health screenings

-Customers self-check health

“The health and safety of our movie theatre guests and our movie theatre staff is our absolute highest priority at AMC,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President at AMC Entertainment, INC in a video from the company’s website.