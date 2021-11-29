OAKLAND—A security guard for KRON-TV was shot during a robbery and succumbed to his injuries as of Saturday, November 27.

On Wednesday, November 24 at around 12:00 p.m., Kevin Nishita, accompanied a news crew as they were covering a story about a theft which transpired at a Prime 365 clothing store located at 14th street in Oakland.

As the crew was filming, a group of suspects came up and tried stealing a camera. Nishita intervened in the matter and was shot by one of the suspects. He sustained a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and was rushed to a local hospital. A bystander was also struck by a bullet shrapnel and was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Department stated that fellow deputies escorted Nishita’s body from the hospital with full law enforcement honors.

Nishita was a retired police officer who, in recent years, became a security guard to protect those in the news industry. Field reporters and news crews are frequently targeted by thieves for their equipment. There are numerous reports from journalists that say they have been accosted or threatened as they were reporting. Journalists have also lost their lives while covering live stories. Virginia’s WDBJ photojournalist Adam Ward and reporter Alison Parker were murdered on-set back in 2015.

A reward $32,500 is being offered to anyone who can identify Nishita’s murderer and lead officials to an arrest.

Nishita leaves behind a wife, two children, and three grandchildren.