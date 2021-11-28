SAN FRANCISCO—A coyote was rescued from drowning after a group of bystanders witnessed the animal trying to keep its head above water in the San Francisco Bay on Friday, November 26.

911 reports led to an urgent rescue effort. Once at the scene a firefighter made a lasso and tossed it around the creature to keep its head above water. A second firefighter came up on a jet ski to help lift the coyote out of the bay onto the dock. The coyote was assessed for injuries and was treated for severe hypothermia.

The coyote, who has now been named ‘Phoenix’ after the name of the firefighters’ lifeboat, was transported to a veterinary care center is expected to survive.