SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, November 23, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced a joint operation targeting firearms trafficking by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office resulted in the arrest of 4 suspects and the seizure of 21 illegal weapons together with ammunition, high-capacity magazines, narcotics, other firearm components.

Search warrants executed at two locations in San Francisco last Tuesday resulted in the arrest of the four suspects.

John Sembrano, arrested during a search warrant executed in the Bayview District in San Francisco, has been charged by the District Attorney’s Office with the following counts:

17 violations of Penal Code Section 29800(a)(1) – Felon in possession of firearm

One violation of Penal Code Section 30305 – Felon in possession of ammunition

One violation of Health & Safety Code Section 11370.1(a) – Armed while in possession of narcotics

One violation of Health & Safety Code Section 11351(a) – Possession of controlled substance; and

One violation of Health & Safety Code Section 11378(a) – Possession of controlled substance.

Kakada Mean, arrested during a search warrant executed in the Bayview District in San Francisco, has been charged by the District Attorney’s Office with the following counts:

One violation of Health & Safety Code Section 11370.1 – Armed while in possession of narcotics

One count of Health & Safety Code Section 11351– Possession for sale or purchase of a controlled substance; and

One violation of Health & Safety Code Section 11378 – Possession for sale of a controlled substance.

Ryan Chantha, arrested during a search warrant executed in the Southern District in San Francisco, has been charged by the District Attorney’s Office with the following counts:

Three violations of Penal Code Section 27500(b) – Illegal sale of Firearm

Two violations of Penal Code 32310(a)(1) – Advertising sale of high capacity magazines

One violation of Penal Code section 25850(a) PC – Carry loaded firearm in public

One violation of Penal Code Section 25400(a)(2) – Carry concealed firearm

Twenty violations of Penal Code Section 29800(a)(1) – Being a felon in possession of a firearm; and

One violation of Penal Code Section 30305(a)(1) – Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Kelly Mean, arrested during a search warrant executed in the Southern District in San Francisco, has been charged with the following counts:

-One violation of Penal Code Section 664/27500(b) – Attempted sale of an illegal firearm

-Two violations of Penal Code Section 32310(a)(1) – Advertised sale of high capacity magazines

-Three violations of Penal Code Section 29800(a)(1) – Possession of a firearm as a felon; and

-One violation of Penal Code Section 30305(a)(1) –Possession of ammunition as a prohibited person.

The joint operation and investigation targeting firearms trafficking by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the SFPD and the SFDA’s Office led to these arrests. The agencies collaborated and identified social media accounts listing firearms for sale. Officers with the SFPD, with the help of the District Attorney’s Office, secured warrants and conducted an extensive investigation. On November 16, ATF and SFPD personnel participating jointly from the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC); Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT); and SFPD’s Narcotics Detail executed warrants.

During the course of the operation, 4 firearms were seized from a home within the Southern District and 17 firearms were seized from a residence within the Bayview District. Also seized were narcotics, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, various firearm components and other indicators of firearms trafficking. Investigators later determined that several of the seized firearms were stolen.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case. An arraignment was held Monday, November 22 for defendants Ryan Chantha and Kakada Mean. The arraignments for John Sembrano and Kelly Mean are scheduled for December 16.

“Nationwide, 2021 is on pace to be the worst year for gun violence in decades, according to the Gun Violence Archive — and our own statistics locally show that San Francisco is no exception to the national trend,” said San Francisco Chief of Police Bill Scott. “This joint operation with our partners at ATF and in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office will hold these firearms traffickers accountable and send a strong message about our shared commitment at every level of law enforcement to turn the tide on gun violence here in San Francisco. I’m grateful to District Attorney Boudin and his team and our federal partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work on this operation. My gratitude also goes out to everyone at our Crime Gun Investigations Center, Community Violence Reduction Team and Narcotics Detail for their hard work on this case.”

“Some gun traffickers have turned to social media platforms to sell dangerous weapons accessible to anyone in the public—including people prohibited from owning weapons,” said District Attorney Boudin. “This joint operation between our office; the San Francisco Police Department; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped get 21 guns, as well as drugs, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines, off our streets. We are committed to holding those who endanger our community by selling and illegally owning guns accountable—and on working to get guns off the streets before violence occurs.”