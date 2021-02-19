CALIFORNIA — On Wednesday, February 17, Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers reached a deal on stimulus checks to California residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, and Senate President pro tempore Toni G. Atkins “reached an agreement on a package of immediate actions that will speed needed relief to individuals, families and businesses suffering the most significant economic hardship from the COVID-19 Recession,” according to a news release by the governor’s office.

In a February 17 tweet, Governor Newsom said “5.7 million Californians will be receiving $600 stimulus checks” and said in a February 18 tweet that CA small businesses will benefit from:

“$2 billion in grants” “$2 billion in tax cuts for 750,000+ small businesses” “Waived license fees for 59,000 restaurants and bars” for two years. “Fee relief for 600,000 barbering and cosmetology businesses”

In addition, the agreement includes a “$100 million in emergency financial aid for qualifying low-income students” and “$20 million to reengage students who have either left their community college studies because of the pandemic or to engage students at risk of leaving,” stated the news release.

Assembly Speaker Rendon tweeted on February 17:

“Californians have been hurting. Our response tackles the human and the economic impacts of #COVID19 in a way that will help those who are hurting most. We are building an economic foundation for the recovery of small businesses and, indeed, our everyday lives.”

Senator Atkins tweeted that same day:

“Nearly a year in, millions of Californians continue to feel the impact of the pandemic on their wallets and bottom lines. People are hungry and hurting. Businesses our communities have loved for decades are at risk. This action [stimulus deal] will provide needed relief.”

As of February 19, CA has vaccinated nearly 7 million resident and has administered more than 46 million tests. More than 48,000 passed away due to COVID-19.