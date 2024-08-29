SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported that nine people were arrested in connection to an organized retail crime operation that transpired in the Ingleside District.

Officers with the Ingleside Station pre-planned a shoplifting and retail theft abatement enforcement operation to address Organized Retail Crimes (ORC). These operations involved coordinated efforts of uniformed and plainclothes officers who wait to arrest criminals who victimize a retail business.

The SFPD reported that a retail store located on the 3300 block of Mission Street was chosen for operations due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the business was experiencing.

On Friday, August 23, officers arrested nine suspects, seven of which are suspected of Organized Retail Crime (490.4(a)(1) PC). Five adult suspects were cited for shoplifting and released at the scene and four juvenile suspects were transported to the Community Assessment Referral Center (CARC). The stolen property was seized by officers during the operation and returned to the store. Officers are conducting similar ORC operations throughout the city and making several arrests in other retail business locations.

As part of a $15.3 million grant awarded in 2023 by the State of California for Organized Retail Theft Prevention SFPD is committed to addressing the issue that has greatly affected our community.

Any business that would like to participate in an Organized Retail Crime operation can contact sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.