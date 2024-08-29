SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, August 27, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that 10 convictions were secured against Amit Rindhe, 37, after a trial by jury for physically and sexually attacking a woman. Rindhe was convicted of seven counts of rape by force (PC 261(a)(2)), two counts of making criminal threats (PC 422) and one count of domestic violence (PC 273.5(a)).

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, Rindhe began physically abusing the victim in 2022. In October of 2022, during an argument he threatened to shoot and kill the victim as well as have her family harmed. He then slapped her and put a pillow over her face briefly. After the argument he apologized to her and then forced himself on her. He continued this cycle of abuse monthly after other arguments.

On one occasion he strangled her and caused bruising along her neck and wrists. After each incident, he would beg to make their marriage work and even agreed to therapy. In March of 2023, Rindhe threatened to kill the victim with a gun again and began punching and slapping her all over her face and back. In fear, the victim ran out of the apartment and called the authorities who arrived promptly and took him into custody.

The case against Rindhe was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christina Mickels, with assistance from District Attorney Investigator Rosanna Figueroa, the District Attorney’s domestic violence and sexual assault team, intern Anoushka Jasuja and IT support from Morris Moore and Noaeh Pinaire.

Victim Advocate Monica Carrillo Rivas worked closely with and provided support for the survivor through the pendency of this case. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Rindhe because of the outstanding investigation of the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit.

“I want to thank the jury for their attentiveness during this long trial. I also want to applaud the victim for her bravery,” said Assistant District Attorney Christina Mickels. “It is not easy to acknowledge you are in danger and choose your own life when you love your abuser. I urge anyone who is stuck in this cycle to reach out for help and document what you can. You are worthy of a life without constant fear. You do have support even if you don’t know it yet.”

Rindhe is currently in custody. Sentencing is scheduled for September 10, 2024.