San Francisco, CA – A bicyclist and a motorcyclist were injured in a serious collision early Tuesday morning, August 27, 2024, according to NBC Bay Area.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight near the intersection of Market Street and South Van Ness Avenue, a bustling area known for its mix of commercial establishments and heavy traffic.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly at the scene, where they found the bicyclist and the motorcyclist injured from the collision. Both were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved, and the specific details of the crash remain under investigation. Police are working to determine the events leading up to the collision, including whether speed, visibility, or other factors played a role.

