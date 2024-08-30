San Francisco, CA – A collision between two Muni buses in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2024, left two individuals injured, according to NBC Bay Area.

The accident occurred around 3:35 PM at the intersection of Third Street and Palou Avenue.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded quickly to the scene, where they found that two Muni buses had collided with each other under still-unclear circumstances. One of the buses had struck an electrical box, causing additional concerns for the safety of the area, while the other had begun leaking fuel.

The two injured individuals were promptly attended to by emergency personnel. The exact nature and extent of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Authorities have yet to release additional details regarding the cause of the collision or the conditions of the injured passengers.

