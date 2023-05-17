SAN FRANCISCO— San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Monday, May 1 that a Walgreens security guard who fatally shot a shoplifter on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at will not face charges. Security camera footage of the incident was released on Monday, May 15.

The video initially appears to capture a physical altercation between security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony and alleged shoplifter 24 year old Banko Brown.

Brown then appears to lunge towards Anthony before the security guard shoots him. Brown was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m.

“Based on the criminal investigation, review of evidence, and evaluation of the case, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to support the filing of criminal charges against the suspect in the Banko Brown death investigation,” stated the DA’s Office.

“The whole time we were wrestling, she’s saying she’s gonna stab me and that’s what really put the fear in my heart” Anthony stated when interviewed by police.

“She walked towards the door, but then she turned around and advanced back, turned towards me. That’s when I already had my weapon drawn and when she moved towards me, that’s when I fired one shot. I didn’t want to do that. I didn’t feel like I was in danger. I felt like I was going to be stabbed,” Anthony also stated.

“At this time there is nothing to rebut his statements regarding the fact that he acted in self-defense,” stated DA Jenkins.

“There will be a temptation, as human beings, to only view the video footage of this incident and nothing else. We are accustomed to seeing videos online, and that often is what captures our attention rather than going the extra step to look deeper,” DA Jenkins also stated in a news conference.

Statements revealed Anthony attempted to to provide aid to Brown following the shooting.

“It was very heartbreaking and sad to witness and actually, I read through the report and just really the parts where the security guard gave aid to Banko, was heartbreaking,” stated San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“It’s a real tragedy but at the end of the day, I think that the district attorney did everything she could to look at the evidence and make a decision based on what the evidence demonstrated,” Breed also stated.

“Our job is to give the evidence and our folks did their jobs,” stated San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

“There are armed security guards all over this city and that is regulated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, they have to go through a process to carry arms when they’re working their security assignments. Do people have to worry about being shot by security guards? I don’t think so, and that answer is statistically no. I mean this is a rare event,” Scott also stated.

“We are offering condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time. The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our stores,” Walgreens told ABC News.