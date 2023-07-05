SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported on its Facebook page on June 29 that members of the CGIC members and ATF – San Francisco made the arrest of a suspect who was in possession of several firearms.

Authorities served a warrant on a firearm-related investigation and recovered numerous firearms, one of which was a “ghost gun.” Taken into custody was Glenn Brown, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile on firearm-related charges. The name of the juvenile is not being released to the public.