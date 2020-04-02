DALY CITY- Nurses from the Seton Medical Center are planning to protest on Thursday at noon in response to a severe shortage of personal protective equipment.

Like most hospitals around the nation, medical staff are facing a shortage of PPE, especially face masks. However, the staff is also facing a shortage of gloves and gowns. According to San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, the state has been unresponsive to the county’s cry for help.

Since no response has been given to the county, registered nurses will gather in front of the hospital on Thursday wearing bandanas around their face. The act, organized by the California Nurses Foundation, is to spread awareness of face mask shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We could have the potential of having all these COVID-19 patients and no PPE,” Canepa said at a Board of Supervisors meeting late last month. “This is about a life and death issue.”

The Seton Medical Center was planned to shut down before the coronavirus crisis but is now being leased by the state throughout this time.

Due to the high number of cases in the area, Seton’s team is expecting to see a lot of patients coming through the doors within the upcoming weeks. The hospital has 177 beds to accommodate patients and is already getting COVID-19 patients.