UNITED STATES—Oakland, California has had a tragic start to 2024 in terms of avoidable car accidents. Two female pedestrians were killed in hit-and-runs to start the new year. Oakland police have identified the two victims, both women, and are searching for both drivers.

Young Woman Killed in New Year’s Day Hit-and-Run

The first victim, Antoinette Matthews of Stockton, was only 23 years old and was killed on New Year’s Day. She was struck by a hit-and-run driver during a sideshow. Ms. Matthews was walking on the sidewalk on the 4200 block of International Boulevard at approximately 12:45 on January 1.

The driver was performing what’s known as “donuts,” a maneuver that involves rotating the front or rear of a vehicle’s tires continuously around the opposite wheels to leave skid marks appearing in a circular motion. The driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road and onto the sidewalk and struck Ms. Matthews. After the accident, the individual fled the scene.

Ms. Matthews was transported to a hospital shortly after. Sadly, she died from her injuries. The police released photos of the vehicle, which was said to be a black Ford Mustang.

The police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information regarding the driver in hopes of making an arrest. Witnesses who saw the accident, the vehicle or the driver should contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

Beloved Community Member Killed in Hit-and-Run

On January 9, 2024, another woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland. The police identified her as 59-year-old Kim May Barranco, who was unhoused but well-known in the community and loved. She was referred to as “Ladybug” and was killed in the early afternoon after being hit between the 2300 and 2400 blocks of San Pablo Avenue.

The intersection where the deadly accident occurred is known to be dangerous for pedestrians. Traffic moves quickly and pedestrians often jaywalk. Area residents have issued complaints about the lack of traffic enforcement.

A representative from the Oakland Living Learning Center talked about Ms. Barranco and how she impacted the community despite being unhoused. He said that everyone knew and loved her and that she was respected by all. He also pointed out that traffic in the area often sees vehicles traveling faster than the legal limit of 35 miles per hour and that it’s not unusual for cars to move at speeds as high as 70 mph.

A memorial was created in honor of Ms. Barranco’s memory near the accident scene. A bouquet of flowers and a woman’s shoe were placed at the site.

The police are currently investigating the hit-and-run accident and have made a plea for the public to come forward with any information.

A nonprofit organization, Serenity House, created a GoFundMe account to help pay for burial expenses to lay Ms. Barranco to rest. The organization provides support services to women in need.