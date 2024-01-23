HOLLYWOOD—It might be awards season, but there are some awards you don’t want to be considered for. That is right, the Golden Raspberry nominees for 2024, better known as the Razzies were announced on Monday, January 22. There were some bad movies in 2023, and at the top of the list was the action flick “Expend4bles” four which earned a total of seven nominations including Worst Picture.

Other nominees included “The Exorcist: Believer” which earned six nominations and “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” with five nominations. The timing is quite interesting with the Oscar nominations slated to be announced on Tuesday morning. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” also picked up multiple nominations. A full list of this year’s nominees appears below:

Worst Picture

-“The Exorcist: Believer”

-“Expend4bles”

-“The Meg 2: The Trench”

-“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

-“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

Worst Director

-Rhys Fake-Waterfield “Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey”

-David Gordon Green “The Exorcist: Believer”

-Peyton Reed “Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania”

-Scott Waugh “Expen4bles

-Ben Wheatley “The Meg 2: The Trench”

Worst Screenplay

-“The Exorcist: Believer”

-“Expend4bles”

-“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

-“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

-“Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey”

Worst Actor

-Russell Crowe “The Pope’s Exorcist”

-Vin Diesel “Fast X”

-Chris Evans “Ghosted”

-Jason Statham “The Meg 2: The Trench”

-Jon Voight “Mercy”

Worst Actress

-Ana de Armas “Ghosted”

-Megan Fox “Jonny & Clyde”

-Salma Hayek “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

-Jennifer Lopez “The Mother”

-Dame Helen Miren “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

Worst Supporting Actor

-Michael Douglas “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

-Mel Gibson “Confidential Informant”

-Bill Murray “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

-Franco Nero “The Pope’s Exorcist”

-Sylvester Stallone “Expend4bles”

Worst Supporting Actress

-Kim Cattrall “About My Father”

-Megan Fox “Expend4bles”

-Bai Ling “Johnny & Clyde”

-Lucy Liu “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

-Mary Stuart Masterson “Five Nights At Freddy’s”

Worst Screen Couple

-Any 2 ‘Merciless Mercenaries’ “Expend4bles”

-Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to “The Exorcist”

-Ana de Armas and Chris Evans “Ghosted”

-Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

-Pooh and Piglet “Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey”

Worst Prequel, Remake , Rip-Off or Sequel

-“Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

-“The Exorcist: Believer”

-“Expend4bles”

-“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

-“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

The awards will be handed out on March 9, the day before the Academy Awards.