SAN FRANCISCO—The Attorney General’s office announced Monday, May 23, that it will be investigating a shooting that involved a police officer and two unarmed civilians in the Mission Bay area on May 19.

On the night of the shooting police were sent to a location right beneath a freeway overpass near Mariposa and Owens Streets at around 8:00 p.m. They received a call about a transient person beating another person with a tarp. In the report, it was described that the suspect had two baseball bat-sized rods in his hands.

When police arrived they found two men struggling on the ground. They quickly discovered that the two were equipped with knives and summoned more police to the scene. A total of a dozen additional police officers arrived at the scene according to video footage retrieved from officers body cameras.

Despite officers commands the two men kept fighting and refused to put down their weapons. After a nine minute struggle one of the men, Michael MacFhionghain, 57, began to stab the other man, Rafael Mendoza, 49, which prompted officers to open fire. A total of three officers fired handguns and one fired a rifle.

Both suspects were killed by the shots fired according to the medical examiner. MacFhionghain died at the scene and Mendoza later succumbed to his wounds after being transported to a hospital.

The Attorney General stated that this incident is eligible for an investigation because of the uncertainly of what happened. The police department has received scrutiny for reportedly withholding information about this case for a week after it initially transpired.