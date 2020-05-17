SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, May 14, officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrested the second of two men suspected of engaging in a shootout on April 25 around 8:30 PM. The shooting took place near the intersection of 26th Street and Folsom Street. ShotSpotter, a specialized system that helps locate gunfire and notifies police, is what alerted officers of the incident.

At the scene they found spent casings and damage to vehicles and buildings, but no victims. Officers quickly learned that there was a victim, an adult male, who had walked to a hospital nearby. His injuries were deemed non-life threatening. Upon further investigation, investigators came to the conclusion that two men exchanged gunfire before both of them fled. They also determined that the shooting was gang related. The victim, vehicles, and buildings did not appear to be intended targets.

Officers arrested the first suspect, Oscar Lopez, on May 5 around 4:45 p.m. Lopez is 25 and a resident of San Francisco. Officers arrested him on the 1100 block of Capp street. According to the SFPD news release, the charges against Lopez are “two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.”

On May 14, 2020 at around 4:30 a.m. officers arrested the second suspect, Gregory Mack. Mack is 26 years old and a resident of San Francisco. They arrested him on the 1400 block of Treat Way while conducting a search warrant service. They seized firearms along with ammunition and high capacity magazines. According to the SFPD news release, the charges against Mack are “attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.”

Even though these arrests have been made, the investigation is still open. The SFPD requests that anyone with information call their 24-hour tip line 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411, starting the message with SFPD. You do not have to disclose your identity and can remain anonymous. The SFPD Gang Task Force is in charge of the investigation.