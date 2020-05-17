SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, May 16, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency began increasing the frequency of trips on its existing bus lines and reinstated the 9R San Bruno Rapid line to operate on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As San Francisco prepares to enter Phase 2 of reopening on Monday, May 18, all Muni routes will run at weekday frequencies of 10 minutes or less.

In particular, the 14 Mission Owl’s weekday and weekend frequencies are to be improved by 10 minutes. Additionally, the service frequency of the following seven routes will be enhanced by two to four minutes: 8 Bayshore, 14R Mission Rapid, 22 Fillmore, 38R Geary Rapid, 49 Van Ness/Mission, N Bus, and T Bus.

According to an SMFTA announcement released Thursday, May 14, the changes were made possible due to an improvement in staffing and bus cleaning programs. They intend to provide continued support for “essential trips that cannot be made in other ways.”

The SMFTA explained that more frequent service will allow riders the necessary space to practice social distancing on buses. Further, reopening the 9R San Bruno Rapid on Monday is meant to reduce crowds throughout the 9 San Bruno line and supply more trips to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Muni riders are required to wear face coverings, keep physical distance from one another, and “give the operator a friendly wave to be sure they see you.”

With these riding improvements, the SMFTA still recommends that San Francisco residents use buses only as a last resort in order to “save a seat on Muni for those who don’t have other options.”