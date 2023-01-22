SAN FRANCISCO—Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence.

The crimes he was arrested for happened early Saturday morning. According to reports, Areas forced himself into a home located on 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue and then injured a male victim in the head. The victim then fled from the scene and sought help while Areas remained at the property.

Sheriff’s were summoned to the scene around 6:04 a.m. Crisis intervention-trained officers interviewed the wounded man while he was being treated by fire and medical first responders for a large laceration to his head.

At the same time police attempted to apprend Areas who barricaded himself inside the home. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Unit and the San Mateo County Psychiatric Emergency Response Team were brought in to continue efforts to de-escalate the situation.

About three hours later Areas surrendered.

San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies from the San Carlos Patrol Bureau, Headquarters Patrol Bureau, Transit Patrol Bureau, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Unit, San Mateo County Psychiatric Emergency Response Team and Belmont officers were all involved in this case.