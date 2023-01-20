SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect connected to a battery that occurred in the Central District on January 9. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:04 p.m., officers assigned to Central Station responded to the 700 block of Montgomery Street regarding a possible assault.

Officers arrived on scene and met with a male, identified as Shannon Collier Gwin, 71, of San Francisco, and an adult female who was involved in a dispute. Officers interviewed both parties who declined further police action at that time.

The San Francisco Street Crisis Response Team responded to the scene and provided multiple service options to the female victim, and officers authored a police report documenting the incident. SFPD Investigators took over and developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Gwin.

On Wednesday, January 18, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Gwin was arrested on the 700 block of Montgomery Street for the warrant. He was transported to the San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for the arrest warrant on the charge of battery (242 PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with additional details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.