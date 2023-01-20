SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a homicide that transpired in the Mission District on August 21, 2022. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:26am, officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, officers found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers rendered aid and summoned medical attention. The victims were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. One of the victims died from injuries sustained and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fourth victim was treated and released at the scene. The name of the victim has not been disclosed by the SFPD.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail led the investigation and two suspects were identified for the homicide. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of Colma.

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5 a.m. officers served arrest and search warrants on the 400 block of B St. in Colma, Ca. At that time Berrios-Mabutas and Calderon were located and arrested. Berrios-Mabutas was arrested for Robbery (211 PC), Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury (245(a)(4) PC), and Aiding and Abetting (31 PC).

Calderon was arrested for Homicide (187(a) PC), Robbery (211 PC), four counts of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury (245(a)(4) PC) X4, Aiding and Abetting (31 PC), Loaded Firearm in Public (25850(a) PC), Carrying a Concealed Weapon (25400(a)(2) PC), Gun Enhancement (12022.53(d) PC), and three counts of Assault with a Firearm (245(a)(2) PC).

Investigators served the search warrant on an additional location related to the investigation, which was on the 600 block of Villa St, Daly City Ca.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.