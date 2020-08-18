SAN FRANCISCO—According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a person died as a result of a fire in the city’s Bayview District on Sunday, August 16. At 5:43 p.m., the one-alarm fire was reported at 1160 Fitzgerald Ave.

At 7:15 p.m., the fire was contained by firefighters. The San Francisco Fire Department Media tweeted: “1160 Fitzgerald Ave 1st Alarm Fatal Fire is contained (Bayview, San Francisco).”

The incident is currently being investigated. No injuries or damages to buildings were reported.

At 7:36 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted, “1st ALARM FIRE 1160 FITZGERALD AVE BAYVIEW DISTRICT 1 ADULT FATALITY — NO INJURED — NO DISPLACED — UNDER INVESTIGATION — “We are saddened for the loss of our community member and send our heartfelt condolences to the family and community— Lt Baxter.”

The San Francisco Fire Department has not released additional information about the incident to the public.