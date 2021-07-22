SAN FRANCISCO—One adult man suffered from smoke inhalation during a first-alarm fire at the Z Zoul Café on July 21. The victim of the fire was transported to the hospital at approximately 12:45 a.m. and is expected to recover.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at 295 Eddy Street where smoke was rising from the building. Jones, Ellis, Eddy, and Leavenworth Streets were blocked by police while firefighters worked to extinguish the flame at approximately 12:40 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services were requested to assess a man suffering from smoke inhalation after being inside the Z Zoul Café restaurant. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment and will be okay, according to the SFFD.

Firefighters extended a ladder to the roof of the building and continued to extinguish the flame. Fire truck 3, Fire Engine 41, Fire Engine 8, and Fire Battalion 1, were on scene at approximately 12:50 a.m. The fire was contained by the SFFD at 1:04 a.m.

No individuals were displaced due to the fire, according to the SFFD. No further information has been released by the SFFD about how the fire started.