SAN FRANCISCO—Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department arrested Alan Carinio, 58, for the attempted homicide of a 46-year-old male. Carinio was arrested on July 17, the same day of the homicide incident.

SFPD officers from the Southern Station responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building on the 200 block of 6th Street. Officers located a male victim suffering from a stab wound and rendered aid until medics arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to a police report. Witnesses told officers that the victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation outside the building before Carinio stabbed the victim. Carinio fled the scene before officers arrived on scene.

A crime alert bulletin was issued with an image of Carinio by SFPD investigators. The suspect was located on the 7000 block of Main Street and American Canyon by deputies from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 3:30 p.m.

SFPD officers arrived at Carinio’s location and took him into custody. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury, mayhem, and parole violation.

The investigation remains active and the SFPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.