SAN FRANCISCO—One person was injured in a residential fire on the 400 block of Monterey Boulevard in Sunnyside, San Francisco. The fire took place on June 7 at approximately 4:15 p.m. and San Francisco Fire Department Investigators are still determining the cause of the one-alarm fire.

The SFFD arrived on scene to a two-story duplex after receiving an incident report at approximately 4:12 p.m. regarding a fire. Fire officials began extinguishing the flame and rescue crews searched the building, said Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter in a statement on Citizen.

Wind gusts of about 30 mph did not assist the SFFD in efforts to extinguish the fire. One victim was found and rescued on the second floor of the single-family residency in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local trauma center. Red cross and other city services also stood by to assist those in need, according to Lieutenant Baxter.

SFFD Investigators classified the fire as under investigation and no information about how many individuals will be displaced has been released.