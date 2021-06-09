SAN FRANCISCO—A subject was walking down Valencia Street smashing business windows with a hatchet in San Francisco on June 7. When the San Francisco Police from Mission Station contacted the subject, he held the ax to his neck and refused to put the weapon down.

SFPD officers responded to an incident report on Valencia Street and 21st Street where they confronted a man with an ax at approximately 7:22 p.m. Police requested additional units and utilized Crisis Intervention Training techniques for a length of time to communicate with the subject, according to a SFPD Twitter post.

Officers blocked off nearby traffic and the subject was eventually taken into custody without incident or injury to the subject or the officers on scene.

No further information has been released regarding the incident.