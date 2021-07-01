SAN FRANCISCO—A motorcyclist was injured in a vehicle collision on Fremont Street on June 30 at approximately 9:36 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers detained a suspect who was reportedly walking on the freeway near the I-80 freeway entrance.

CHP officers responded to a report of an injured motorcyclist involved in a vehicle collision at Harrison and Fremont Streets. Firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene along with additional officers who conducted traffic control.

Officers responded to another incident report of a potential suspect walking on the freeway near Folsom and 1st Streets near the 1-80 freeway entrance. The suspect was detained, and it is unclear if the motorcycle collision and suspect report are related, according to Citizen.

No further information has been released regarding the motorcyclist’s injuries or if the detained suspect was involved in the incident.