UNITED STATES—I am just going to put it out there, I know plenty of people who just loves themselves some Amazon. I’m sure the site is great, but I am not one of those people, Jeff Bezos is already pretty rich, I’m not about to make him any richer when there are other retailers and small businesses who have shuttered their doors and are struggling to stay open in such a difficult time right now.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers were closed, you could still purchase online and you would have to wait for the items to be delivered to your home. Well, a lot of businesses started something that was quite unique, known as curbside or store pickup. I actually like both equally because it is fast, efficient and easy. I have always been that consumer who wants to see what I’m buying. I need to see the product, I want to touch the product and shopping should be personal. You shouldn’t feel connected to a phone, tablet or computer screen.

Why? It’s deceptive. What is on that screen is NOT the same as what you will see in person. An item on your phone might appear large, but you order it and then it arrives in the mail and you’re baffled that you spent this much for such a tiny item. Yes, that happened to me when I purchased a mixing bowl. Looks can be deceiving people. With that said, the purchase online, pickup in store or curbside, really elevates a level of appreciation in my opinion as a shopper.

It feels like the company appreciates you more, they take care of the item that you’re purchasing and the process saves so much time. I think that is the thing that I enjoy the most. Time is saved. I’m not spending hours in a store looking for something that I have no idea as to what it is that I actually want. That can be beyond frustrating and exhausting when you just don’t want to deal with it America. I think the great aspect of curbside shopping or store pickup is that you save time, and for most Americans, anytime we can save time that is always a good thing. That time saved can be used to do other things in life which is always a plus if you ask me America.

Also with the curbside option you can get that item within a matter of 2 hours at most places, some places have your items ready in a matter of minutes, I’m talking about you Best Buy and I love you that much more for it. It’s like the order is placed online, they go get it right away and have it bagged and prepared for you when you enter their place of business. It’s a new method to shopping, which is somewhat out the norm, but the pandemic forced retailers to reinvent themselves to find a way to keep the consumers coming, when many thought the notion of shopping would be halted all together. Well I got news for you, that’s not the case.

Written By Zoe Mitchell