HOLLYWOOD─The box-office took a major blow and I mean major blow as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic taking the country by storm. There were three new releases in theaters, but none of them were a match for last weekend’s winner, “Onward” which maintained its grip on audiences; at least those who still ventured out to the theater.

The animated feature with the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt remained in the top spot with $10.5 million, but dropped more than 70 percent in its second weekend. Yes, that is a massive drop for an animated film and a Pixar flick to say the least. The faith-based film “I Still Believe” starring Britt Robertson and KJ Apa took second place with $9.5 million. Yes that is a major surprise as many expected either “Bloodshot” starring Vin Diesel or the controversial film “The Hunt” to have stronger debuts.

Nope. “Bloodshot” landed in third place with $9.3 million, while “The Hunt” landed in fifth place with $5.3 million. Yeah, I would argue the constant delays of “The Hunt’s” initial release date hurt this flick in the long run, which could even defeat “The Invisible Man” which has been in theaters for 3 weeks now. “The Invisible Man” continued to impress at the box-office adding $6 million to its domestic gross.

I was going to say “A Quiet Place II” which was to be released on March 20 was going to take the box-office by storm, but the movie’s release date has been delayed. That’s not the only flick as the “Peter Rabbit” sequel was delayed and the ninth chapter in “The Fast and Furious” franchise was getting ready for its release in a few weeks was pushed back to 2021.

With some theaters closing, who knows if we’ll see any major movies released at the multiplex in the coming weeks. We could see some dark times at the box-office for the coming weeks America.