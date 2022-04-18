LOS ANGELES—Hope springs eternal and what better time for hope than Spring and baseball as the sun shines brightly down upon Chavez Ravine signaling it’s time for Dodger Baseball! On Thursday, April 14, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their home opener in by crushing the Cincinnati Reds, 9-3, as the Blue Crew easily swept the four game series, outscoring Cincinnati 26-7, and are riding a seven game winning streak.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 9-2 record, possessing one of the dangerous lineups in MLB history. Newly acquired free agent Freddie Freeman, returned home to a heroes welcome as a sold out crowd of 52,995 shouted, “Freddie! Freddie!, after a critical ground rule double.

“I usually don’t get that at Dodger Stadium,” said the southern California native and former Atlanta Brave, by the Dodgers who were knocked out in the 2021 NLCS, en route to a World Series Title.

This game marks the 60-year anniversary at Dodger Stadium. The Reds and Dodgers played the first game at the steep-sided valley on April 10.

All the hoopla and festivities stared with two F-35 fighter jets roaring over the field and members from all six military branches unfurled a giant American flag.

The United States celebrated the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier. On April 15, 1947, Robinson became the first African American to ever play in a Major League Baseball game as a Brooklyn Dodger.

Players across the majors wore Jackie Robinson’s number 42 jersey, in Dodger Blue. The first 40,000 fans received a Robinson Jersey. Prior to the first pitch, Robinson’s widow Rachel, and her son David stepped on the lush green grass of the infield and received a standing ovation from the adoring crowd.

On Saturday, the Dodgers cruised to a 5-2 victory powered by Trea Turner and the timely pitching of Julio Urias. Dominating from the first pitch, the boys in blue had a 5-0 lead entering the ninth.

On Sunday, Freeman bookmarked his first home stand as a Dodger with four hits and three RBIs, as the Dodgers completed the four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-1 drubbing. Max Muncy, Will Smith and Chris Taylor each had RBI doubles in the 7th inning.

The Dodgers defeated the Braves 7-4 on Monday, April 18 at Chavez Ravine. Freeman hit his first home run as a member of his new team. Kershaw allowed four runs and six hits in five-plus innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walked no one. A great start to a possible World Series run.