Original Boba Guys Closes Down Permanently

SAN FRANCISCO—The original Boba Guys location in San Francisco has permanently closed down as first reported by The San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday, December 14.

Co-founders Andrew Chau and Bin Chen confirmed the closure in a statement, “Know that neither of these decisions was made without many hours of deliberation and review of the impact this has on our team and community.” They did not give an exact reason for the closure. Employees that remained at that shop were sent to different Boba Guys locations.

The owners started a temporary closure back in October claiming financial hardship. They also fired a large portion of their staff at the time.

The company has been facing multiple controversies that started before the permanent closing of the location on 19th and Valencia.

On October 16, over half of their employees expressed their concerns regarding the cuts in hours in a meeting with management. An employee named Madeline Urso was among those who spoke up in the meeting, saying the hours offered will no longer be enough to cover rent. Many were working less than 30 hours a week at $20 per hour.

She allegedly made an inappropriate comment that was captured on video about Chau. According to reports, after the recording was exposed, Urso was fired for sexual harassment.

Urso and other employees claim that they were not made aware that they were being recorded or that there was a possibility that they might be. It was also not found in their employee handbook.

California requires that all parties involved give their consent before a private conversation can be recorded.

Those found guilty of illegal audio recording face a fine of up to $2,500 or imprisonment for up to one year, with subsequent offenses carrying a maximum fine of $10,000 and a jail sentence of up to one year.

Urso believes she was fired for disclosing unionizing efforts on the company’s Slack channel as a form of retaliation.

Former employees posted signs on the business that read “union busters,” “upper management retaliates against boba employees” and “Boba Guys employees can’t make rent.”