Sixty Arrests Made In Retail Theft Operation

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release issued Friday, December 16, that 60 arrests have been made in a retail theft abatement operation.

The locations investigated by plainclothes officers and lost prevention included grocery stores, department stores and pharmacies. The operations have resulted in 13 felony bookings and 47 misdemeanor citations thus far. The names of those arrested have not been disclosed to the public.

About half of those arrested were offered diversion, police said, with the rest are being prosecuted for various retail theft crimes including commercial shoplifting, petty theft, and grand theft.

“It is imperative,” police wrote in the news release, “that there is accountability and appropriate consequences in all cases. Inventory loss due to retail theft has caused a financial and emotional hardship to our businesses and the community.”

SFPD is encouraging all victims and witnesses of crimes to report them to 911 or, if the situation is not presently an emergency, to 415-553-0123.