Water Main Breaks Flooding Homes

SAN FRANCISCO—An 8 inch water main broke on Saturday, December 17, flooding multiple homes in San Francisco’s Glenn Park neighborhood on Laidley Street.

According to officials, it is likely the main broke due to its age since it was made back in 1929 making it almost 100 years old.

Officials fixed the main at around 3:00 p.m. that day.

Several residents are still cleaning up around their homes and backyards. It is currently unknown the amount of damage that was caused.

Back in October another water main broke in the Richmond District that flooded homes and created a massive sinkhole. The sinkhole that formed was approximately 36 square feet and cause major traffic delays.

The San Francisco News contacted the Department of Water and Power but did not hear back before print.