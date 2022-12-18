3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO—A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, December 17, at around 3:39 a.m.

It was centered less than a mile northeast of El Cerrito with a depth of 3.6 miles according to reports. USGS measured the quake at 4.0 at first but was remeasured. A temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area and was felt most strongly in Berkeley.

USGS said reports of feeling the quake were rolling in from across the East Bay, San Francisco and the San Francisco Peninsula into the South Bay.

There have been no reports of damage or injury.

Recently, the San Francisco area has been experiencing seismic activity. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area on October 25. It was the strongest quake felt in the region since 2014.