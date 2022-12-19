UNITED STATES—In recent years, there has been a rise in the popularity of foreign online casinos based in different parts of Europe among players worldwide. The USA is no exception to this trend, and the number of players in the country is growing daily. Many associate the gambling space in the USA with the dazzling casinos in Vegas. However, times are changing, and so are people’s tastes in gambling. In this article, check out the top reasons why US players are shifting to the foreign online gaming market.

The legality of online casino gambling in the USA

As of now, according to the experts at utländska.casino, online gambling has been legalized only in a few states in the country, as follows.

Connecticut

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

New Jersey

Michigan

Delaware

Players can try out a few online casino sites based in the USA. However, with the arrival of foreign casinos in the US market, the monopoly rests with them despite the legal constraints.

How US players access foreign casino sites

Most USA players use VPNs to access and play games on foreign casino sites. Online gambling is restricted in the USA and several countries worldwide. Therefore, there are several VPN providers that people everywhere use to access foreign casino sites. The following are some of the best options available currently in the market for US players to try out.

NordVPN- top reviews overall, no logging

CyberGhost VPN- high privacy and complete anonymity

PureVPN- premium encryption technology

Surfshark- a dependable and affordable option for beginners

ExpressVPN- ideal for high-speed streaming

Why players from the USA like to play games on foreign online casinos

The question remains: why do players from the USA prefer to play games on foreign online casinos despite the heavy restrictions? There are several advantages to doing so that the players are finding out, which ultimately make such online casinos highly appealing. Take a look at some of the significant benefits foreign casinos offer to players from the USA.

Generous bonuses

A key factor that attracts players worldwide to foreign casinos is the availability of a range of bonus packages. They significantly add to the overall gaming experience and help players maximize their chances of winning. Some casinos offer different bonuses for casino players and sports bettors. The following are some of the best bonuses that US players like to claim on foreign casino sites.

Welcome no deposit bonus

This is a promotion that a few top foreign casino sites offer. Players can claim the bonus without depositing any money and place their first wager without incurring any losses.

Deposit bonuses

Many reputed foreign casino sites offer bonuses on players’ first 3 or 4 deposits. It is usually a certain percentage of the amount that is deposited. It gives the player a good and often rewarding start on the platform.

Cashback

Some casino sites help players manage their losses by offering cashback daily or weekly. It ensures that even if the player loses, they get a certain percentage of the money back each time.

Free spins

Slot games are the most popular type of games on foreign casino sites. To make the gaming experience rewarding, several online casinos offer free spins frequently. A lucky spin can generate tremendous rewards.

Free bets

This promotion is meant for sports bettors, allowing them to place bets without losing real money.

High safety

While placing real money stakes on a foreign casino site might sound scary, it is highly safe as long as the platform is appropriately licensed. Several foreign licensing authorities monitor casino activities and ensure fair play throughout. Therefore, US players can try their luck with real money without worrying about fraudulent activities.

Convenient payment options

Popular foreign casino sites support a range of straightforward and instant payment options and the US dollar as currency. Widely used options include Paypal and Neteller. US players use such payment methods to process their winnings and avoid unnecessary payment hassles instantly. On a reputed site, there is no worry about payment scams.

Wide range of sports betting options

Many people in the USA enjoy watching sports, and some like to place bets. Several foreign casino sites offer live sports betting options to make things convenient. Users can bet on sports tournaments around the world, including football, basketball, tennis, ice hockey, and more.

Premium game range

Several foreign casinos offer games from top software providers in the industry. It includes Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, and more. The game quality is exceptional, which US players love.

Jackpot opportunities

Many people like to try their luck on the lottery. With foreign casinos, it becomes even more convenient. Several sites offer lottery gaming options with generous rewards.

Top foreign casino licenses that US players find reliable

While not all foreign casino sites are reliable, the ones licensed by reputed authorities are generally safe. The following are some of the renowned foreign licensing authorities that US players trust.

Curacao e-Gaming

Malta Gaming Authority

United Kingdom Gambling Commission

Estonia Gaming License

All in all, the entry of foreign casino sites into the US market has generated a positive response. US players enjoy the benefits of it, and many are winning huge rewards from playing games on these sites.